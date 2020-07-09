Dr. Phuc Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phuc Le, MD
Dr. Phuc Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Dr. Le is a top notch cardiologists. She is very attentive, professional and personable and will treat you like you are the only patient she has. She is very detail oriented and thorough in her approach to treatment and planning. I have recommended her to friends and guarantee you that you will feel grateful that you have her as a doctor.
About Dr. Phuc Le, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1396953998
- Rush University Medical Center
- Univ CA - Davis
- University Of California At Davis Medical Center
- Brown University Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
