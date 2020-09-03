See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Phuc Dang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.

Dr. Dang works at Kaiser Permanente Chester Avenue Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Chester Avenue Medical Offices
    2531 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
  2. 2
    Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center
    300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
  • Mercy Hospital Southwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?

    Sep 03, 2020
    Great Doctor, performed surgery on my hand in 2018 and It was a success!
    Raul — Sep 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Phuc Dang, MD
    About Dr. Phuc Dang, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396057477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dang works at Kaiser Permanente Chester Avenue Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dang’s profile.

    Dr. Dang has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

