Dr. Phuc Dang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.



Dr. Dang works at Kaiser Permanente Chester Avenue Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.