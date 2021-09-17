See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Euless, TX
Dr. Phu Truong, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phu Truong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Truong works at Northeast Tarrant Internal Medicine Associates in Euless, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Tarrant Internal Medicine Associates
    469 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 283-2888
  2. 2
    Ntkc - Dfw Pllc
    8740 Medical City Way, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 283-2888
  3. 3
    Euless Office
    479 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 358-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 17, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Truong for years and recommend him to my closest friends. He is wonderful!
    Rose Moody — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Phu Truong, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1750668448
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phu Truong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

