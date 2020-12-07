Dr. Phu Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phu Do, MD
Overview
Dr. Phu Do, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
Advanced Laparoendoscopic Surgery Pllc3005 West Loop S Ste 225, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 892-5476
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am HIGHLY satisfied with Dr. Do, his staff, and the outcome of my surgical procedure in his office. Dr. Do has been phenomenal and thorough from start to finish. He has excellent bedside manner along with all his nurses. His front-office staff, as well, is very friendly, patient, and accommodating. I am glad I chose Dr. Do as my surgeon and am ecstatic with my results.
About Dr. Phu Do, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1912944372
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
