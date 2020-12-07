See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Phu Do, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phu Do, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Do works at Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Laparoendoscopic Surgery Pllc
    3005 West Loop S Ste 225, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 892-5476
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2020
    I am HIGHLY satisfied with Dr. Do, his staff, and the outcome of my surgical procedure in his office. Dr. Do has been phenomenal and thorough from start to finish. He has excellent bedside manner along with all his nurses. His front-office staff, as well, is very friendly, patient, and accommodating. I am glad I chose Dr. Do as my surgeon and am ecstatic with my results.
    Evelyn Henriquez — Dec 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phu Do, MD
    About Dr. Phu Do, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1912944372
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phu Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Do works at Aesthetic Surgery Institute in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Do’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

