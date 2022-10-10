Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Northern Virginia Center for Arthritis PC1860 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 689-2050
Northern Virginia Center For Arthritis19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 445, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-7222
Internal Medicine Group LLC3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 304, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 573-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Phong Nguyen for over twenty year. What a Phenomenal doctor he is in every aspect! His care for his patients is excellent. His knowledge in Rheumatology is over the top! I couldn’t imagine going to everyone else but Dr. Nguyen due to his knowledge and thoroughness! The best of the best. Thank you Dr. Nguyen!
About Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown
- East Va Grad Sch Med
- East Va Grad Sch Med
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
