Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Trang T. Vo-nguyen MD LLC6800 Little River Tpke, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 354-4501
-
2
Prince William County Hth Distric8480 Kao Cir, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 361-3013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Phong Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1659424836
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Urdu.
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.