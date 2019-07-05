See All Anesthesiologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Phong Le, DO

Dr. Phong Le, DO

Anesthesiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phong Le, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Townsen Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Le works at MINIVASIVE PAIN SPECIALISTS PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Spring, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics
    3301 Spring Stuebner Rd Ste 110, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 262-0300
  2. 2
    Interventional Spine of Texas Pllc
    6225 FM 2920 Rd Ste 203, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 843-7444
  3. 3
    Ramakrishna V Chava MD PA
    310 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste C, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 800-6001
  4. 4
    Minivasive Pain Specialists
    13831 Northwest Fwy Ste 177, Houston, TX 77040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 800-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Townsen Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Piriformis Injection
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Trigger Point Injection
Piriformis Injection
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Trigger Point Injection

Piriformis Injection
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Trigger Point Injection
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 05, 2019
    Being a new patient, I am really impressed! I had no problems with scheduling. I got an appointment very quickly.
    S H. — Jul 05, 2019
    About Dr. Phong Le, DO

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568673812
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phong Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

