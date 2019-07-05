Overview

Dr. Phong Le, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Townsen Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Le works at MINIVASIVE PAIN SPECIALISTS PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Spring, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.