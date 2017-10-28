Overview

Dr. Phong Bui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bui works at Altamed Health Services Corporation in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.