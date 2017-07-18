Dr. Phong Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phong Bui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phong Bui, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Bui works at
Locations
Phong H. Bui Inc.16055 Brookhurst St Ste C, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 839-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Bui by my insurance. I have been to a lot of Dr's for my issues which are quite unusual and very serious. He seemed to have his finger on it right away and started treatment without all the "We will try this first and see" nonsense that I usually get when I start seeing someone new. I really like Dr. Bui and his staff. He has helped me a lot. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Phong Bui, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Vietnamese
- 1316177462
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
