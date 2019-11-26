Dr. Phoebe Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phoebe Rich, MD
Dr. Phoebe Rich, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They graduated from University of Iowa School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Phoebe Rich Dermatology2565 Nw Lovejoy St, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 226-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My spouse and I researched many dermatologists to take my mom with Alzheimer's to. We are SO glad we did. The whole team at Dr. Rich's is amazing - from scheduling to follow-ups. Very communicative, helpful, and caring. We were lucky to see Dr. Jill Moore. She treated my mom with the respect due to any human and quickly came to understand my mom's unique needs due to her dementia. She spoke to us as if she were treating her own parent, which was just what we needed. We were able to have a suspicious growth removed on the first visit, as well as other needed testing. We promptly received results from the biopsy within a few days. Highly, highly recommend to anyone who is in charge of a family member who cannot advocate for themselves.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1205818101
- Oregon Health And Science Univeristy
- Good Samaritan Hospital Internal Medicine
- University of Iowa School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.