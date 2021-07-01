Dr. Phoebe Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phoebe Koch, MD
Overview
Dr. Phoebe Koch, MD is a Dermatologist in Bozeman, MT. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Koch works at
Locations
SkinCare MT1905 W College St, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 587-4432
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Koch on several occasions for skin checks to surgery and she has always been knowledgeable, thorough, and on time. Plus all of the staff have been great to work with. I highly recommend Dr. Koch and SkinCare MT.
About Dr. Phoebe Koch, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1194907741
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.