Dr. Phoebe Ho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ho works at Cosmas Primary Care in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

