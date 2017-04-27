Dr. Phoebe Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phoebe Ho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Cosmas Primary Care P.s.2115 S 56th St Ste 103, Tacoma, WA 98409 Directions (253) 471-3193
Dr. Ho always takes the time to explain everything and answers all my questions, even the seemingly dumb ones, with the utmost professionalism. I am very happy with her as my ob/gyn. I definitely prefer 56th street over 38th street office!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
