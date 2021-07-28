Dr. Phithao Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phithao Nguyen, DO
Dr. Phithao Nguyen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Bldg 1 Ste 310, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 273-3590
AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 705A, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 426-4355
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Nguyen was very thorough took the time to listen.I also had a procedure done by Dr she gave me the results and was exactly as the pathology report a few days later. Great office and will definitely keep going to this office
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
