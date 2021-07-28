Overview

Dr. Phithao Nguyen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Nguyen works at AMITA Health in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.