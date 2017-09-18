Dr. Phioanh Nghiemphu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nghiemphu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phioanh Nghiemphu, MD
Overview
Dr. Phioanh Nghiemphu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3774
Westwood - Cancer Care200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leiah team were very knowledgeable and very supportive.
About Dr. Phioanh Nghiemphu, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871519017
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nghiemphu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nghiemphu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nghiemphu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nghiemphu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nghiemphu.
