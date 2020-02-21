Dr. McAndrew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philomena McAndrew, MD
Overview
Dr. Philomena McAndrew, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. McAndrew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Radiation Therapy of Beverly Hills9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 285-7204
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAndrew?
She is kind, caring and sympathetic while explaining the diagnosis and the challenges. I am so lucky to have her on my team!
About Dr. Philomena McAndrew, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1104822600
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAndrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAndrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAndrew works at
Dr. McAndrew has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAndrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McAndrew speaks Italian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McAndrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAndrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAndrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAndrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.