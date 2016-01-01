Dr. Philmo Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philmo Oh, MD
Overview
Dr. Philmo Oh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philmo Oh, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184069478
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Dr. Oh accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
