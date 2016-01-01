Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillis Parker, MD
Dr. Phillis Parker, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Mosaic Life Care Hsptlsts Grp5325 Faraon St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-6406
Direct Medical Care1306 Platte Falls Rd Ste C, Platte City, MO 64079 Directions (816) 431-2150
Leavenworth Vamc4101 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (816) 431-2150
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- IU Health Methodist
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.