Dr. Phillis Mims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillis Mims, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillis Mims, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Mims works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Detroit Northwest7800 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mims?
Dr. Mims-Gillum is such an amazing Dr. I would highly recommend her. She makes you feel so comfortable and genuinely wants the best for you and your child.
About Dr. Phillis Mims, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144211756
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mims has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mims works at
Dr. Mims has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mims. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.