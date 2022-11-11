Dr. Phillip Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Suburban Eyes Clinic LLC500 Davis St Ste 810, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (708) 488-1900
- 2 5025 N Paulina St Ste 204, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (847) 424-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Wu was excellent!!!
About Dr. Phillip Wu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1962481598
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
