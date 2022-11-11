Overview

Dr. Phillip Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Suburban Eye Clinic in Evanston, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.