Overview

Dr. Phillip Wines, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Wines works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Hendersonville in Hendersonville, TN with other offices in Goodlettsville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.