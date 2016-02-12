Dr. Phillip Wines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Wines, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Wines, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Hendersonville114 Saundersville Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 851-5551
Saint Thomas Outpatient Cardiac Imaging - Goodlettsville900 Conference Dr Ste 8, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Directions (615) 851-5551
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Took plenty of time to go through my information and made me feel that my situation was as important to him as it is me. Everyone in the office was very friendly and the wait time was minimal.
About Dr. Phillip Wines, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942226519
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Houston
- U Alabama Hosps
- U Alabama Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Cardiovascular Disease
