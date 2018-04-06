Dr. Phillip White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip White, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip White, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7700 University Ct Ste 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8730
-
2
Longhorn Neurophysiology P.A.100 Front St Ste 280, Conshohocken, PA 19428 Directions (484) 351-8417
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is retired, and gone from this practice.
About Dr. Phillip White, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740255975
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology
