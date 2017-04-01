Dr. Werner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Werner, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Werner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Werner works at
Locations
Advocate Medical Group Imaging Ballard Rd1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Delightful disposition, compassionate, and supportive. A genuine advocate for his patients' wellness. Good listener and never hurries patients. A+
About Dr. Phillip Werner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
