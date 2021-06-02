Dr. Phillip Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Wells, MD
Dr. Phillip Wells, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Hearing Center of San Clemente675 Camino de los Mares Ste 420, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 496-2307
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Head & Neck Associates Inc26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-4361
Choc Children's At Mission Hospital27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 365-2401MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
professional, knowledgable...and treats patients with utmost respect and care.
About Dr. Phillip Wells, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851394209
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wells speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
