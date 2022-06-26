See All Nephrologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Phillip Tse, MD

Nephrology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Phillip Tse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Tse works at Daniel Y Tse, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phillip F Tse MD
    266 N Jackson Ave Ste 7, San Jose, CA 95116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  O'Connor Hospital
  Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Tse's for over 10 years and he has provided me with the utmost care.
    Fay Sandoval — Jun 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Tse, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Tse, MD

    Specialties
    Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Cantonese and Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1184732901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

