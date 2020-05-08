Dr. Phillip Tallent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Tallent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Tallent, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Tallent works at
Locations
Noah William1508 Carl Adams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4896Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kadrie Partners721 Glenwood Dr Ste 467, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
Covenant Medical Care LLC7405 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-1074
Caring Family Practice1750 Memorial Dr Ste B, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 893-4896
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tallent is an exceptional doctor! He always listens to his patients and gives his time to devote to their care. He has helped me after many doctors could not. I have complete trust in him!
About Dr. Phillip Tallent, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tallent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallent.
