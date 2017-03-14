See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Eugene, OR
Dr. Phillip Taggart, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Phillip Taggart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Taggart works at Nova Health in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nova Health
    Nova Health
598 E 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401
(541) 636-3473

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Obesity Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 14, 2017
    Dr. Taggart and his staff were very punctual and recognized that my time was as valuable as their's. ( not common with dr's) Dr. Taggart evaluated me and came up with a plan that is working and I am finally feeling better after many years of failed drs. He listens! I highly recommend Dr. Taggart and his staff to you if you are ready to be healthy and take be treated better by your healthcare professionals! Thank you Dr. Taggart and Staff!
    Kim U. in Eugene, OR — Mar 14, 2017
    About Dr. Phillip Taggart, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255319182
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Taggart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taggart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taggart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taggart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Taggart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taggart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taggart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taggart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

