Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Phillip G. Sutton, M.D.17203 Red Oak Dr Ste 103, Houston, TX 77090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful surgeon, who walks you thru the whole process. Great bedside manner and truly compassionate!
About Dr. Phillip Sutton, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Tex Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas Wesleyan College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
