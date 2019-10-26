Dr. Phillip Surface, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surface is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Surface, DO
Dr. Phillip Surface, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Montgomery General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Thomas Health Orthopedics At Thomas Memorial Hospital4607 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste 401, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 414-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Surface is an amazing surgeon and human being. He has treated me for several issues, he has but me 3 times, he has treated and performed surgery on a number of my family members and we are all so happy to have found him. His bedside manner is unlike any doctor I've seen. He is down to earth and friendly. He will answer any questions you have about your treatment or surgery. He explains every detail. I give Dr. Surface 5 stars across the board. Make the appointment. You will not be sorry!
About Dr. Phillip Surface, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1932122512
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wv U Charleston Area Med Ctr
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Concord University
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Surface has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surface has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surface on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surface speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Surface. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surface.
