Overview

Dr. Phillip Stephan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Stephan works at StarImage Dentistry in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Pigmentation Defect and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.