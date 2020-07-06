Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. St Louis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Neurosurgery532 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 898-8644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. St Louis?
Dr St Louis is the nicest, polite, professional Dr, I have ever meet Anyone writing a bad review must have anger issues , and must be a little wacko
About Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972563799
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Louis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Louis works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. St Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Louis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.