Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.

Dr. St Louis works at Associates in Neurosurgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Neurosurgery
    532 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-8644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr St Louis is the nicest, polite, professional Dr, I have ever meet Anyone writing a bad review must have anger issues , and must be a little wacko
    V. Winston — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972563799
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip St Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Louis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. St Louis works at Associates in Neurosurgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. St Louis’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. St Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Louis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

