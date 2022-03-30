Dr. Phillip Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center and Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Alabama Psychiatry - Anniston901 Leighton Ave Ste 303, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 384-3030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very detailed. Get to tell your story
About Dr. Phillip Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.