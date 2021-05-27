Overview

Dr. Phillip Smith, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.