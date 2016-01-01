Dr. Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Silva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Silva, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Silva works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Outpatient Services PA13737 Noel Rd Ste 1400, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (469) 518-4825
-
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 891-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silva?
About Dr. Phillip Silva, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932424769
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.