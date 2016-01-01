See All Psychiatrists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Phillip Seibell, MD

Psychiatry
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Phillip Seibell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.

Dr. Seibell works at OCD and Anxiety Psychiatry of Westchester, P.C. in Hawthorne, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Always Exceptional Care LLC
    7 Skyline Dr Ste 350, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 683-5946

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anorexia
Asperger Syndrome
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anorexia
Asperger Syndrome

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Phillip Seibell, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295948792
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • Monmouth University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Seibell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seibell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seibell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seibell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seibell works at OCD and Anxiety Psychiatry of Westchester, P.C. in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Seibell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seibell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seibell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seibell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seibell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

