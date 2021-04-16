Dr. Phillip Seereiter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seereiter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Seereiter Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Seereiter Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Seereiter Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Western New York Urology Assocs500 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-2273
-
2
Mercy Hospital of Buffalo565 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220 Directions (716) 826-7000Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
3
Great Lakes Physician PC7060 Erie Rd Ste 400, Derby, NY 14047 Directions (716) 677-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seereiter is the most thorough Doctor. Excellent in his field, very caring and answers all questions with concern for the patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Seereiter. He is the very Best.
About Dr. Phillip Seereiter Jr, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447429576
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seereiter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seereiter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seereiter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seereiter Jr has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seereiter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Seereiter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seereiter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seereiter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seereiter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.