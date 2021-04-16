Overview

Dr. Phillip Seereiter Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Seereiter Jr works at Western New York Urology Assocs in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Derby, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.