Overview

Dr. Phillip Sedrish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U de Monterrey and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.