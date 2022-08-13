Dr. Say has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Say, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Say, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Lubritz & Nasri Mds3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-4491
Lubritz & Nasri, L.L.P.3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 575, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 804-4729
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The front office staff was courteous and checked me in quickly. The doctor was efficient, polite and the procedure was relatively painless. I was in and out in about an hour. Very pleased with my experience.
About Dr. Phillip Say, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1972591899
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Say accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Say has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Say has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Say on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Say. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Say.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Say, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Say appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.