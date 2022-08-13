See All Otolaryngologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Phillip Say, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (15)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Phillip Say, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Say works at Lubritz & Nasri Mds in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lubritz & Nasri Mds
    3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-4491
    Lubritz & Nasri, L.L.P.
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 575, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 804-4729

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 13, 2022
    The front office staff was courteous and checked me in quickly. The doctor was efficient, polite and the procedure was relatively painless. I was in and out in about an hour. Very pleased with my experience.
    About Dr. Phillip Say, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972591899
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Say has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Say has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Say has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Say on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Say. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Say.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Say, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Say appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

