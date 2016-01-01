Overview

Dr. Phillip Pasquale Santoiemma, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Santoiemma works at Northwestern Medicine in Winfield, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.