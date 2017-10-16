See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Phillip Sandoval, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phillip Sandoval, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sandoval works at UNM FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM.

Locations

    Tricore Reference Laboratories
    4808 McMahon Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital
  • Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Testicular Dysfunction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Oct 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Phillip Sandoval, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427123033
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval works at UNM FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Sandoval’s profile.

    Dr. Sandoval has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

