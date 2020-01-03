Overview

Dr. Phillip Saccogna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University - MD and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.



Dr. Saccogna works at Emergency Department-Baptist Easley Hospital in Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.