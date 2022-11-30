Dr. Phillip Rozeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Rozeman, MD
Dr. Phillip Rozeman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and UT Health Carthage.
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Minden102 S Monroe St Ste B, Minden, LA 71055 Directions
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- UT Health Carthage
Excessive wait times I had a 1:45 appointment and was not seen until after 3:00 pm
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699740035
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rozeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rozeman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rozeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozeman works at
Dr. Rozeman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.