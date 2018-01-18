Overview

Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Robinson works at Beaumont Family Medicine - Sterling Heights in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.