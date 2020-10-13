Overview

Dr. Phillip Reichert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Progress West Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.



Dr. Reichert works at Pediatric Associates of OFallon in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.