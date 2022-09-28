Overview

Dr. Phillip Redd, DO is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Redd works at True Health of Idaho in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.