Dr. Phillip Redd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Redd, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Redd, DO is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Redd works at
Locations
-
1
True Health of Idaho10556 W Business Park Ln, Boise, ID 83709 Directions (208) 600-1601
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redd?
Dr. Redd gets to the root cause of disease and reverses it. He genuinely cares about his patients and has great success in healing them.
About Dr. Phillip Redd, DO
- Functional Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134296106
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redd accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redd works at
Dr. Redd speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.