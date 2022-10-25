Dr. Phillip Pinell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Pinell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phillip Pinell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Pinell works at
Locations
Woman's OB/GYN Specialists7400 Fannin St Ste 930, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 335-2519Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had dr Pinell as my doctor for my first baby, he was my doctor all the way through and was absolutely amazing. Always took his time to explain everything is great detail, made sure I understood, always extremely kind. I will have him as my doctor for the rest of my Children.
About Dr. Phillip Pinell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1922009463
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinell has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinell speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.