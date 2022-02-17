Overview

Dr. Phillip Penny, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Penny works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.