Overview

Dr. Phillip Parry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Parry works at Phillip Parry MD in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Traumatic Brain Injury, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.