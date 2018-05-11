Overview

Dr. Phillip Omohundro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Omohundro works at Musculo-Skeletal Institute of America in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.