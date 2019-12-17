Dr. Phillip Nigro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nigro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Nigro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Nigro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Orland Office15255 S Harlem Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 423-8440
Calumet City Office1600 167th St, Calumet City, IL 60409 Directions (708) 423-8440
Primary Healthcare Associates Sc6703 159th St Ste 109, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 532-1104
Flossmoor Pain Institute & Surgical Care19550 Governors Hwy Ste 1400, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 331-3748
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. and his staff are extremely courteous, mnindfull, helfull, and willing to listen to your concerns. Very professional in all respects.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447474283
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
