Overview

Dr. Phillip Nigro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nigro works at Phillip T Nigro, MD in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Calumet City, IL, Tinley Park, IL and Flossmoor, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.