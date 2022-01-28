Dr. Phillip Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Nichols, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from West Virginia School Of Med and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center, Thomas Memorial Hospital and Webster County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates500 Donnally St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 342-0124
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Summersville Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
- Webster County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I hated to hear that he had left. He was the kindest most professional physician. I will miss him
About Dr. Phillip Nichols, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hosps
- West Virginia School Of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
